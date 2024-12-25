Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift has been known to attend Kansas City Chiefs games in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce. But during the team’s showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day, that was not the case.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs traveled to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in a pivotal matchup in the AFC. But Swift was nowhere to be found.

This comes just days after Swift supported Kelce at their game against the Houston Texans over the weekend.

It’s worth noting that Swift did attend Kansas City’s Christmas Day showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders last season, but it seems she was not willing to spend Christmas at the stadium twice in a row.

This move comes after a report suggested that Kelce “can’t wait” to retire and get married to Taylor Swift.

“He can’t wait to be looking after Taylor 24/7. He wants to be somewhere between a house husband, a mentor, and a manager. That’s his dream: to get married to Taylor and hang up his boots,” an inside told Radar Online.

“He knows his body can’t take too much more of the pain he receives in the NFL, and that will be Taylor’s gain,” the source added.

Kelce is currently in the midst of the least productive season of his career, averaging about four fewer yards per reception this season compared to his career average – a drastic drop-off.

Despite the lackluster numbers, Kelce and the Chiefs still have the best record in the NFL and are still on track to earn the No. 1 seed in the playoffs as they look to win their third consecutive Super Bowl.

We’ll have to see whether or not the Chiefs can pull it off.

[Radar Online]