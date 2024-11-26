Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Approximately two weeks ago, Toronto police began investigating a series of ticket fraud incidents connected to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts at the Rogers Centre this month, and they provided a significant update this week.

Earlier this month, police disclosed that they had received around 40 complaints regarding fraudulent tickets from the same vendor, amounting to more than $70,000.

“On Thursday, November 14, 2024, the HRPS began receiving a number of complaints involving undelivered tickets. To date, the HRPS has now received approximately 40 complaints of fraudulent or nonexistent tickets involving the same vendor. The estimated total value of these tickets is more than $70,000,” police stated at the time.

This week, police announced they had made an arrest in the case.

In a statement released on Tuesday, police revealed that a woman named Denise Tisor had been arrested. She had allegedly used the alias “Denise Blackhawk” on Facebook Marketplace to execute the scam.

According to police, Tisor advertised tickets for the Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto, offering different dates and seat locations. After agreeing on a price, victims sent full payment via e-transfers, with some transactions dating back to August 2023, when tickets first became available.

The police statement indicated that Tisor assured victims the tickets would be delivered just days before the concert. However, on the day of the events, victims discovered that the tickets had not been transferred to their accounts. When they demanded refunds, Tisor reportedly informed them that the money was gone.

In total, police reported that 28 victims purchased fraudulent tickets, with a combined value of just under $70,000.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Tisor now faces charges of Fraud Over $5,000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, 32 counts of Fraud Under $5,000, and 32 counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

Needless to say, it’s horrible news that these people lost so much money and missed a chance to go to the show, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Excellent work. The fraud charges have commenced for scammers of the Swift Concert tickets,” Toronto police officer Jack Gurr wrote on X.

“I’m glad the police made such a quick arrest. Hopefully, the victims can get their money back,” one fan added.

“Good. Throw the book at her!!!” another person wrote.

“Well, that didn’t take long. I’m impressed. Solid police work,” another person added.

“Will these people be able to recover their stolen money from her?” a fan asked.

“No morals and standards truly,” someone wrote about the accused.

Police believe there may be additional victims.

[Toronto Police]