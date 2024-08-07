By iHeartRadioCA, CC BY 3.0

Taylor Swift is one of the most famous individuals on the planet, selling out stadiums across the world, and that fame has soared even more following her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. But that massive fame sometimes has its drawbacks, leading to terrifying situations. And that was certainly the case this week.

According to a report from the Associated Press, a Taylor Swift concert was targeted by two “suspected extremists” with one of them apparently planning a terrorist attack during one of her recent concerts in Vienna, Austria.

Franz Ruf, the public security director at Austria’s interior ministry, said that authorities were aware of “preparatory actions” for a possible attack, indicating “that there is a focus by the 19-year-old perpetrator on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna,” the Austria Press Agency reported this week.

The 19-year-old who was allegedly planning the attack at the concert had pledged an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group. The other, who is an Austrian citizen, is believed to have become radicalized on the internet. Both were arrested by authorities in Austria on Wednesday.

Needless to say, this is a pretty horrible situation, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

This is why those violent “jokes” against Taylor and her fans will always leave a sour taste in my mouth. This is not a joke. https://t.co/Rwo91dy00Z — Tan (@tantaytay) August 7, 2024

this is soooo scary 🙁 https://t.co/jFUP5lIHD0 — tasha (@swiftslorelai) August 7, 2024

I don’t understand why they’ve released this information to the public… this is terrifying for anyone going to any of the shows and could easily put a lot of people off going https://t.co/8cLjWzNd7t — billy (@billydyson_) August 7, 2024

genuinely what is wrong with people https://t.co/zgNTMuGYEn — addison ᝰ.ᐟ (@addisontpwk) August 7, 2024

This is awful and actually terrifying. I hope she’s ok https://t.co/8XTXVSnUhA — COWBOY OPULENCÉ 𐚁 (@Cozy0pulence) August 7, 2024

Ruf said that chemical substances were secured and were being evaluated, but no further details have been given on the matter.

[Associated Press]