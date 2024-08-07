Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift has seen her fame soar over the past year as her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has only made her even more popular and put her in front of an even broader audience. But along with that fame comes some unwanted attention, sometimes leading to terrifying situations.

According to a report from the Associated Press, a Taylor Swift concert was targeted by two “suspected extremists” as one of them appeared to be planning a terrorist attack against her concert in Vienna, Austria.

Franz Ruf, the public security director at Austria’s interior ministry, said that authorities were aware of “preparatory actions” for a possible attack “and also that there is a focus by the 19-year-old perpetrator on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna,” the Austria Press Agency reported this week.

The two suspected extremists were arrested in Austria on Wednesday. The 19-year-old who was allegedly planning the attack at the concert had pledged an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group. The other, who is an Austrian citizen, is believed to have become radicalized on the internet.

Ruf said that chemical substances were secured and were being evaluated, but no further details have been given on the matter.

[Associated Press]