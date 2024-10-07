Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Bravo is producing an upcoming new reality TV series about the wives and girlfriends of the Kansas City Chiefs players. But it doesn’t sound like that series will include the team’s two most famous wives and girlfriends.

According to a report from People Magazine, both Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have decided not to participate in the reality show.

For Swift, the decision came down to protecting her privacy.

“Taylor and Brittany are not part of the show at all and will not even be filmed,” a source close to the pair told People Magazine. “Taylor especially is very protective of what little private life she has left.”

Swift likes to be a part of the group but simply doesn’t want to be a part of the show.

“She enjoys all the ladies she’s met, but she will not be a part of Bravo’s storyline,” the source added.

Even though Swift will not be on the show, she will continue to support the team at games throughout the season.

Swift attended the team’s first two games of the season in Kansas City. After skipping the past two games against the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers, Swift is expected to be in attendance for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

