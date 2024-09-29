Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Billionaire pop sensation Taylor Swift has reportedly started managing the bank account of football star boyfriend Travis Kelce, and people are not exactly happy about it.

This week, Radar Online reported that Travis Kelce is “having his bank balance handled by billionaire girlfriend Taylor Swift,” saying that Swift is “worth so much more than him and is used to dealing with the big bucks.”

As a result of a few projects in the entertainment sphere, Travis Kelce now has a lot more money to go around.

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason recently signed a new rights deal for their New Heights podcast worth $100 million. He is also set to host a 20-episode spin-off of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? called Are You Smarter than a Celebrity? and has also joined the cast star of an upcoming American Horror Story series.

As a result, Travis now has more cash than he’s used to, and it sounds like Taylor Swift is now helping him manage it.

“He’s not terrible with his money, but at the same time this kind of extreme wealth can become overwhelming for people, especially when it happens at warp speed,” an inside source told Radar Online.

“Taylor’s obviously been dealing with mega wealth for years, so she’s been offering him tips on how to handle the change,” the source said.

While the source did indicate that Kelce has the final say in all the decisions, Swift is there to help guide those decisions.

“And Taylor’s also chiming in to give a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down…And there’s no better business brain than Taylor to help keep him grounded,” the source said.

However, many people expressed their outrage at this move from Swift as they seem to think this is a major overstep.

“If this is true it let’s everyone know why she is still single…she might as well start writing music for her next breakup album. Cause he ain’t gonna put a ring on it. Men want a strong woman not a controlling woman. Just saying,” one fan wrote in the comments of the story.

“I knew it wouldn’t take long for her to start changing who he is.This is not going to end well for either one of them,” another fan wrote.

“She changed his hair, how he dresses, and now his money when all his spending has been because of her,” another fan said in the comments.

“She’s trying to change him to fit what she wants a man to be in her life. She can’t accept a man for who he is without wanting to change him,” another fan wrote.

“now you know why all the guys leave . next victim in a song ,coming up,” another person wrote.

Clearly, not everyone seems to think this is a good idea.

[Radar Online]