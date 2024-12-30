Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift has long been rooted in New York City, where she has enjoyed the city’s energy, access to prominent events, upscale dining, and the company of fellow A-list celebrities. However, it seems that she has decided to spend more time closer to Travis Kelce – but not that close.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Taylor Swift has decided to relocate full-time to Nashville to be closer to her football star boyfriend.

A source close to the situation revealed that this unexpected move is meant to “establish roots in the ground for her future.”

“Taylor has grown up a lot in the past couple of years,” the source explained. “Falling in love with Travis so deeply has shifted her priorities around a bit and has given her a new outlook on life.”

With the move, she will now be just a 90-minute plane ride away from Kansas City, where Kelce resides.

This doesn’t mean Taylor is entirely leaving New York behind; instead, she plans to settle down more with Kelce as they consider the next steps in their relationship.

“She will always have her home in NYC, as well as her other homes around the world,” the source noted.

“Ideally, she and Travis will live together in one home as they start a family. This is no different than any other couple with a family.

“New York City is exciting, and Taylor will always consider this home. But she is growing, as is their relationship, and she feels that it is time for her to establish roots in the ground for her future.”

It seems Nashville is an ideal choice for them to begin this new chapter.

“Nashville is the place where she started her career, and this is all coming full circle. They both love the city,” the source shared. “It is beautiful and it offers them the peace and tranquility with the assurance of safety that they both require.”

However, not everyone was all that enthused by the news.

In fact, several people expressed outrage with the news as they pointed out that she still isn’t all that close to Kelce by living hundreds of miles away.

“I’m moving to LA to be closer to my fiancé in Seattle. She’s thrilled. I am too. Love you honey! Can you hear me up there?” another commenter joked.

“Why would he stay in Kansas City in the offseason if his girlfriend lives in Nashville?” someone else said.

“Travis lives in KC. How is that going to put her closer to him?” another person wrote.

“She’s relocating to Nashville, which is an 8-hour drive from Kansas City, where Travis resides. How does that make it closer? To me, being closer would mean a drive significantly shorter than 8 hours! Nashville still means they’re in a long-distance relationship, doesn’t it?” someone else added.

“Why isn’t she moving in with him in Kansas city ????” another person wrote.

“Why move to Tennessee then? Why not move to KC? Makes no sense,” someone else wrote.

“If she had moved because of him, she would have moved to Kansas not Nashville. Her move has nothing to do with him,” another person added.

We’ll have to see how this next stage in their relationship plays out.

