Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated on the season, but it sounds like Taylor Swift would prefer it if the games were a little less close than their most recent win.

The Chiefs pulled out a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night to remain undefeated, but it wasn’t easy – and Taylor Swift was feeling the stress.

After the game, a video of Taylor waving goodbye to fans surfaced on social media in which she did not hold back her true thoughts on the game.

🚨| Taylor leaving the game tonight "That was stressful!" pic.twitter.com/CP5cPQd0yH — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) November 5, 2024

She even called out the Chiefs a bit for what was a “stressful” game.

“Bye guys!” Taylor mouthed to the fans.

“Bye! Oh my God. Stressful!” she said as she left her seat.

The Chiefs got the win to improve to 8-0, but it took an overtime touchdown from Kareem Hunt to clinch the victory. In fact, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were actually leading the Chiefs at the start of the fourth quarter.

This marked the fourth game of the season that Swift has attended in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Last season, Taylor attended 13 games throughout the season including the Super Bowl LVIII win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Las Vegas.

We’ll have to see how many more games Swift attends throughout the second half of the season.

[Taylor Swift Updates]