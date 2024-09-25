Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift has obviously helped expose the NFL to a much wider group of fans ever since she began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and started attending games in support of him.

But it sounds like not everyone is happy about her presence at games and around the team.

According to a report from Life & Style Magazine, Taylor Swift has caused some “grumbling” within the Kansas City Chiefs organization from people who believe she is taking attention away from the team.

The outlet reports that she is now feeling “uneasy” as a result of the criticism she has received.

“It’s only natural the NFL wants her in this promo, she’s bringing in so many fans and this is a business, of course they want to use her to promote. But there are some people in the organization that are grumbling that it takes away from the team, and obviously the die-hard fans aren’t too happy either and they’re making their voices heard, which makes Taylor feel uneasy,” a source exclusively told Life & Style.

“She doesn’t want to upset anybody in any way, she’s just a very excited and supportive girlfriend and when the NFL approached her, she didn’t think twice about lending her support.”

Swift attended the team’s first two games of the season this year in support of Kelce, but she was not in the stands for the team’s most recent game against the Atlanta Falcons.

We’ll have to see whether or not Swift decides to attend this week’s showdown with the Chargers in Los Angeles.

