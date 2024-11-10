Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs were back in action on Sunday afternoon and Taylor Swift was in attendance once again to cheer on her football star boyfriend. But her outfit for the game does not seem to have been all that popular with the fans.

With a break in her Eras Tour schedule, Taylor Swift was able to attend Sunday’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos. As usual, her arrival at the game was met with a flurry of photographers and media. But when fans saw photos of her outfit for the game, it’s safe to say that many people were not all that impressed.

Taylor arrived at the game wearing a Versace tweed red-and-black windowpane blazer and matching miniskirt. The suit retails for around $5,000. She also wore a black corset and a Versace black bag and knee-high Versace black boots – none of which were cheap.

Volume up 🥹 Taylor Swift is one sweet girl! We love having her as a part of #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/yk5oMLzEAT — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) November 10, 2024

Needless to say, fans were not exactly thrilled with her lavish and sophisticated outfit choice for the game.

Many fans took to social media to express their outrage at the outfit, which they believed was totally inappropriate for a football game.

“Why is she dressed like this for a [darn] football game though,” one fan wondered in a post on Reddit.

“Yeah that whole outfit is extremely inappropriate for a football game,” another fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“I’m 31 and normally my opinion is wear what you want at any age, but this outfit is so weird I want to say she is too old to be dressing like this but at the same time she’s too young? We got the ultra short skirt, knee high boots and corset / waist trainer thing?? But then the granny church blazer and fabric?? And the weird 50 year old wine mom hair?..It think it’s the combination that makes it feel just inappropriate in some way lol. It’s so weird,” another fan added.

“Just throw on a jersey and leggings and call it a day,” another fan suggested.

“I’d like this without the huge blazer maybe something smaller and cozier for a friggin november football game,” another fan said.

Clearly, this outfit was not exactly popular among fans.

[People]