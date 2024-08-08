Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, a terrifying terrorist plot was unearthed when police arrested two “alleged extremists,” one of which appeared to be planning an attack at an upcoming Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, Austria. As a result, all three of Swift’s sold-out concerts in the city have now been canceled.

The pop sensation, who has soared even further into popularity after she began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was set to perform three concerts in Vienna this weekend on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as part of the international leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour. But as a result of the unearthed terrorist plot, those concerts have been canceled.

“With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” Barracuda Music said Wednesday in a post online, according to CNN.

In a statement, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer called the canceled concerts “a bitter disappointment for all fans in Austria.”

“We live in a time in which violent means are being used to attack our Western way of life,” he said. “Islamist terrorism threatens security and freedom in many Western countries. This is precisely why we will not give up our values ​​​​such as freedom and democracy, but will defend them even more vehemently.”

Needless to say, this was an absolutely terrible situation for Taylor Swift and her fans, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

This marks just the second time ever that Swift has been forced to cancel a concert.

