Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vs the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

We’ll take a look at the betting odds — via DraftKings Sportsbook — for Super Bowl LIX and mix in our analysis.

Super Bowl LIX

Kansas City Chiefs (17-2) vs Philadelphia Eagles (17-3)

Point Spread: Chiefs -1.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -130, Eagles +110

Over/Under: 48.5

A rematch of Super Bowl LVII (two years ago), when the Chiefs took down the Eagles 38-35. And in Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs held off the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

Will Kansas City make it a three-peat? That will be a huge challenge against a Philadelphia squad that’s on an incredible roll.

After starting the season 2-2, the Eagles went 12-1 the rest of the way (so, 15-1 if we include the postseason). Philadelphia’s only loss in that stretch was a 36-33 road loss to Washington Commanders in Week 16, a game in which starting quarterback Jalen Hurts exited with a concussion in the first quarter. Hurts and the Eagles steamrolled that same Commanders team 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles are so versatile with how they can beat teams. Defensively, they’ve held opponents to 18 points per game this postseason. Offensively, the dual-threat ability of Hurts — to go with receivers such as A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith — and the brilliance of running back Saquon Barkley make it so difficult for defenses to stop. Including the postseason, Barkley has a mind-blowing 2,447 rushing yards this season.

So, Philadelphia looks like a complete football team and has been a buzzsaw for over three months. However, taking down the back-to-back champions, led by three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, will be a highly difficult task.

During the regular season, the Chiefs felt more vulnerable than ever in the Mahomes era, and they still managed to go 15-2 (and one of the losses came while resting starters in Week 18 vs a Denver Broncos team that needed to win).

There have been Kansas City doubters all postseason, and the Chiefs have taken care of business so far, with the most recent win coming against NFL MVP hopeful Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs continue to find a way. And until they don’t, it’s really hard to bet against them.

The Pick: Chiefs -1.5