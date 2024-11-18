Dec 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; General view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet on the turf prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been the surprise of the NFL this season.

Pittsburgh’s 18-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens improved the Steelers to 8-2 on the season and cemented their spot in first place of the AFC North, despite most pundits picking the team to finish last in the division before the season started.

Unfortunately, according to one NFL expert, it may all be smoke and mirrors.

“Steelers are on a run of luckier results since Russell Wilson took over as starter. Three of the four wins were losses if you go by my adjusted scores,” revealed analytics-minded analyst Kevin Cole.

Steelers are on a run of luckier results since Russell Wilson took over as starter. Three of the four wins were losses if you go by my adjusted scores pic.twitter.com/AWWbBNuxlj — Kevin Cole (@KevinCole___) November 18, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media, and they weren’t exactly thrilled with Cole’s numbers.

“This the worst take. Numbers are all fine until you try to be the smartest guy in the room. 8 wins shouldn’t be wins because of a made up stat lol,” one fan responded on Twitter.

“By my adjusted scores the Steelers are 10-0 and won all games 100-0. Is that how this works?” one fan wanted to know.

“Kevin… I hope you see this. A lot of people think you’re an idiot and an embarrassment to the sport. Thanks for coming to my TED talk,” one fan added.

“Well they’ll be 8-2 in reality instead of 4-6 in your little nerd ball fantasy,” one fan added.

“Here in the real world the only score that matters is the real score not the adjusted scores and the real score says they won all 4 of Russell Wilsons starts,” one fan added.

“You don’t understand the concept of sports… final score is LITERALLY the only stat that matters,” one fan added.

As much as fans may not want to admit it, these numbers could indicate that Pittsburgh’s luck will run out soon.