Throughout much of the offseason, many around the NFL world have questioned whether Russell Wilson or Justin Fields would be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. And on Wednesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gave everyone his long-awaited decision.

Early on in the offseason process, Tomlin said that Wilson had the edge in the quarterback battle due to his experience. But still, there were some Fields truthers that believed that his athleticism and potential could give him the edge over Wilson.

But on Wednesday, Tomlin remained true to his word from months ago, naming Wilson the Week 1 starter over Field for their season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Given the fact that Wilson is a former Super Bowl champion with nine Pro Bowl honors under his belt over the course of his illustrious career, this was largely the expected decision in the eyes of many.

Now that Wilson has the starting job, his focus will now need to shift to building a close rapport with his teammates, which has been a bit of an issue that offseason as he has been dealing with a calf injury.

Still, Wilson now enters perhaps the most steady organization in all of football that has not had a losing season throughout the entire tenure of Mike Tomlin as their head coach. So as long as he is still the player that he has shown to be throughout his career, the Steelers should be in for a very successful season.

