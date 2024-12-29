Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to be a highly sought-after prospect in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. And on Saturday in his final collegiate game, Sanders made it clear where he would prefer to land in the upcoming draft.

Earlier this week, Sanders posted on social media for fans to keep a look out for his new pair of custom made cleats, detailing that they would be a sign of where he would like to go in the NFL Draft.

Shortly before the Alamo Bowl between Colorado and BYU, a photo of Sanders’ custom-made cleats was revealed on social media by the person who made them, someone who goes by the name “Nomad Customs” on Instagram.

Detailed look at Shedeur Sanders’ custom New York Giants Nike cleats 🔴🔵 Should the Giants draft him? 🤔 📸: nomad_customs https://t.co/92Pk7CKW43 pic.twitter.com/iU1IjlQpy4 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 28, 2024

The cleats speak for themselves… There isn’t much mistaking that these cleats are a sign that Sanders would like to be selected by the New York Giants.

If the Giants do want Shedeur, they appear to be in a position to get him, currently holding what is tied for the worst record in football.

Sitting at 2-13 on the year, the Giants are on the fast track to end up with the top overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft unless they go on to win one or both of their final two games.

As for whether they will be selecting Sanders with that pick… That remains fully up in the air for the moment.

Perhaps what wasn’t the best look for Sanders is that after this photo emerged, Sanders went on to have a pretty lackluster performance in the Alamo Bowl.

In the game, Sanders turned the ball over numerous times, which played a factor in BYU dominating Colorado in a 36-14 victory.

Could this potentially leave a bad taste in the mouths of NFL franchises who were potentially considering drafting Sanders in the first place?

Only time will tell. But it certainly can’t help matters considering Sanders is largely calling his shot as to what team he will play for next season.

[Nick Kicks on X]