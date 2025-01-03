Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are out to find a new general manager, and on Thursday night, a major development went down in that search.

As Pro Football Talk wrote, the Jets completed an interview with ESPN’s Louis Riddick for the vacant general manager role.

“The Jets announced they have completed an interview with Louis Riddick for the team’s General Manager position,” PFT wrote.

New York is hoping to turn the ship around after yet another disappointing season in East Rutherford. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams’ presences all but led to nothing for New York, who won’t be in the postseason yet again this season.

Going into the year, there was another round of hype. But just as they’ve done so often, they sputtered and fell on their face.

Now though, they’re hoping things can change. And that new voices in the room can provide a breath of fresh air and a winning formula.

Riddick would be far from the first TV analyst to go to the general manager role. Hall of Famer John Lynch worked at Fox before he took over the San Francisco 49ers’ general manager job. Riddick also is seasoned, having worked in a front office role before joining ESPN.

So it would be back to work for Riddick, who many have talked up over the years. He’s more than qualified, so we’ll see what happens next.

