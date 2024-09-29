Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

This weekend, the Ole Miss Rebels went viral for all the wrong reasons as one of their star players was caught clearly faking an injury.

During the second quarter of Saturday afternoon’s game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Kentucky Wildcats, as the Rebels were preparing to take a snap, quarterback Jaxson Dart could be seen saying something to running back Matt Jones.

Shortly after Dart spoke to him, Jones went to the ground with a very clear fake injury.

It was obvious to everyone watching that it was a fake injury, and ABC play-by-play commentator Sean McDonough was quick to call it out.

McDonough then responded by lamenting the fact that officials have no way to penalize teams for blatant fake injuries.

He wasn’t the only one angry at the play, however. Fans across the college football world took to social media to express their outrage.

“This is ridiculous man,” one fan said in a post on X.

“Slap in the face to players who are actually injured,” another fan said.

“That is so wrong,” another fan added.

“Something has to be done about it,” another fan said.

“The fake injury free timeout stunt should get the HC instantly ejected on the first offense. Nothing else will make it stop,” another fan said.

In a bit of karma, the Rebels did lose the game as Kentucky pulled off the major upset.

[Sports Illustrated]