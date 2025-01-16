Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

It’s safe to say that things did not work out between Sean Payton and Russell Wilson with the Denver Broncos, and it sure sounds like Payton is still happy to have moved on from his former quarterback.

The Broncos suffered a season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs this weekend. But despite the loss, Sean Payton was looking at some of the silver linings of the season.

Even though the Broncos were not able to get over the hump and win a playoff game, Payton made it clear that the feeling at the end of this season is much more optimistic than it was at the end of last season.

He also shared some pretty colorful adjectives about how the team was feeling last year.

“We’re a lot closer than we were at this time a year ago. That was misery, sorrow, drudgery — give me some other adjectives — just, that was brutal. Let’s say that,” Payton said according to Pro Football Talk.

Of course, it’s not difficult to read between the lines and figure out what Payton is talking about here.

The primary difference between this year’s team and last year’s team is the quarterback. Instead of Russell Wilson, the Broncos started rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who led them to the postseason in his first season as a starter while Wilson led the team to a disappointing 8-9 record, missing the playoffs.

Obviously, Payton did not mention Wilson by name in these comments, but it’s not difficult to figure out what – or who – he was talking about when describing the “misery, sorrow, drudgery” of last season.