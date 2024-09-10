Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos didn’t start the season the way they were hoping to. They were leading the Seattle Seahawks at halftime but then gave up 17 straight points in the second half to lose 26-20, and rookie quarterback Bo Nix was a large part of the team’s struggles.

Bo Nix finished the game 26-of-42 for 138 yards, including a crucial interception in the second half of the game. The performance wasn’t all bad though as the first-year quarterback both ran and threw for a touchdown.

Head coach Sean Payton did not hold back his true thoughts on Nix’s debut, revealing that he was impressed with his rookie’s performance and felt like the team needed to do more around its young playmaker.

“I thought he was into it,” Payton said according to the Denver Broncos team website. “I never felt like it was too big or confusing. He was sharp. I thought he actually extended some plays with his feet. And again, we’ll look at the tape, but we have to be better around him.”

The Broncos will want to get their quarterback settled in and comfortable as quickly as possible. After an 8-9 finish last year, the team is looking to Nix to turn the franchise around after the disappointing and short-lived Russell Wilson era.

