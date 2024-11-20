Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Earlier this season Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley pulled off one of the most amazing feats in the history of the NFL.

Barkley spun away from one defender and then hurdled over another while his back was still turned. Now, the move will be repeated on football fields for the rest of time, according to one prominent league insider.

“Starting today, Saquon Barkley’s backward hurdle has been added to Madden NFL 25,” Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

Starting today, Saquon Barkley’s backwards hurdle has been added to Madden NFL 25: pic.twitter.com/ptB3HTMYzE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2024

Fans reacted to the shocking news on social media.

“But they won’t fix the millions of serious issues in the game. Frauds,” one fan said of EA, the company that makes the Madden games.

“Yet everything else doesn’t work lmao, we need 2k to make football games,” one fan added.

“Yea thank God I stopped playing months ago if someone does this to me I’m breaking my PlayStation,” one fan added.

“I’m going to throw my controller through a wall the first time this happens to me,” one fan added.

“Just another broken animation defenders will get pulled into that you have absolutely no control over. Nice,” one fan added.

“this move is pure madden cheese that somehow actually happened in real life,” one fan added.

“This is about to be like how Odell did that one hand catch and all of a sudden every WR on the roster could do it in madden,” one fan added.

It’s impressive to see the level of detail sports simulators have these days.