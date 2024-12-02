Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After sustaining yet another injury, it sounds like San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will now miss several weeks.

Christian McCaffrey suffered a PCL injury during Sunday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills and did not return, and it sounds like the injury is quite serious.

After the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that there was a real chance the injury ended McCaffrey’s season, though he wasn’t exactly sure.

“I think potentially [it’s season-ending],” Shanahan said after San Francisco’s 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills according to ESPN. “I think PCL is usually a couple weeks, but I’m not exactly sure yet.”

It was at least a bit uncertain whether or not the team would choose to place McCaffrey on the team’s Injured Reserve list, but on Monday, the Niners made a much more final determination on McCaffrey’s status as they moved him to the IR.

“49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) will go on injured reserve and will be out ‘at least 6 weeks,'” the NFL announced in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

By putting him on injured reserve, McCaffrey is required to miss at least four games according to league policy.

This is the second time this season that McCaffrey has landed himself on the IR after he actually began the season on the IR with an Achilles injury.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

We’ll have to see whether or not McCaffrey returns this season, but it does sound like the team is expecting him to be out for several weeks, at least.

[NFL]