San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese has been with the team since 2022 and has been instrumental in the development of Brock Purdy over the past couple of years. But it sounds like there is a chance he could be leaving this offseason.

The Michigan Wolverines – where Brian Griese played quarterback – just fired offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell leaving the position open at Griese’s alma mater.

According to a report from Chase Senior of Chat Sports, Griese is “a top target” for that job.

“According to a source, 49ers QBs coach Brian Griese is a top target in the Wolverines’ offensive coordinator search after Sherrone Moore fired OC Kirk Campbell Tuesday,” Senior said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“Griese was the starting QB on Michigan’s national championship team in 1997. He’s done excellent work coaching Brock Purdy the last 3 seasons.”

“Not sure if Griese has any interest, but Michigan just landed the #1 recruit in the country in QB Bryce Underwood.”

As Senior pointed out, Michigan recently signed top-rated quarterback Bryce Underwood, flipping him from the LSU Tigers late in the recruiting process.

Obviously, Griese has done well at coaching and developing Purdy, helping guide him into an MVP contender in just his second season in the league.

We’ll have to see whether or not Griese does have any interest in joining his alma mater.

If he does, the Niners will need a new quarterbacks coach.

