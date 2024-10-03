Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Through the first four weeks of the 2024 NFL season, there may not have been a bigger surprise than the play of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.

And Darnold’s instant success with the Vikings has led many to speculate about why his time with the New York Jets fell flat.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the USC product was asked whether he believes the Jets had failed him during his time with the team. But rather than directing blame at his former franchise, Darnold took ownership of his shortcomings in the Big Apple.

“No, I think I had a lot of opportunities in New York,” Darnold said. “And I always felt like I could have played better there.”

After being selected by the Jets with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, Darnold spent three seasons with the franchise, completing 59.8 percent of his passes for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. Ahead of the 2022 season, the Jets traded him to the Carolina Panthers, who he spent a season with, before joining the San Francisco 49ers as a backup to Brock Purdy in 2023.

After signing with the Vikings this past offseason, Darnold was expected to compete with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy for Minnesota’s starting quarterback job. McCarthy, however, suffered a season-ending injury in training camp, securing the starting job for Darnold, who was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month after completing 68.9 percent of his passes for 932 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions over the course of four games in September.

