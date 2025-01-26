Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury stands on the field during warmup prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

On Sunday, the Washington Commanders are set to play in the biggest game in the history of the organization in over three decades when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. But during the game, Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury may have other factors in the back of his mind.

Kingsbury was of course an NFL coach before with the Arizona Cardinals from 2019 to 2022. But after things ended poorly, Kingsbury returned back to the college ranks briefly before coming back to the NFL as an assistant in Washington.

The results have been extraordinary for both Kingsbury individually and for the Commanders. Kingsbury has been an excellent mentor for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

As a result, Kingsbury finds himself back in the mix as a head coaching candidate.

According to Pro Football Talk, Kingsbury hasn’t decided whether he’ll interview for the head-coaching vacancy in New Orleans, the last head coaching vacancy left in the NFL.

However, the Saints do still reportedly have interest in Kingsbury as a head coaching candidate.

Kingsbury chose not to do a virtual interview in the week after the Commanders beat the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. So maybe there isn’t any interest on his end in the Saints vacant head coaching vacancy.

However, if Kingsbury does indeed want the Saints head coaching job, he would now be regulated to wait until at least after the Super Bowl.

Maybe Kingsbury is waiting until the Commanders season is over until he shares any of his interests. After all, the Commanders organization surely wants him to be entirely focused on the job at hand.

Either way, given the success that the Commanders have shown this season, it sure seems like Kingsbury should be a hot commodity for years to come even if he doesn’t accept the Saints vacancy this year.