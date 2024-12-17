Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr hasn’t seen the field in weeks, and it seems the team will continue to hold him out.

Carr fractured his hand in two places several weeks ago, and he still hasn’t progressed in the way the team’s hoped he would. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport updated his status on Tuesday, and the news is awfully bleak.

“Saints QB Derek Carr underwent further examination recently and he’s at least a few weeks away from being able to withstand contact,” Rapoport said on X. “With 3 weeks remaining, a return this season is described as very unlikely.”

Sources: #Saints QB Derek Carr underwent further examination recently and he’s at least a few weeks away from being able to withstand contact. With 3 weeks remaining, a return this season is described as very unlikely. Carr has been out with a left hand fractured in two places. pic.twitter.com/YKT5Gmz8cL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2024

Carr’s time in New Orleans hasn’t gone particularly well. In the last two seasons, he’s gone 14-13 as a starter. The Saints haven’t progressed forward, which is why they will have a new head coach next season.

The team fired Dennis Allen earlier this year, with Darren Rizzi stepping in as interim head coach.

Rizzi recently suggested that Carr could come back to the field, but this new report obviously rules that out.

Carr has thrown for 41,245 yards in his eleven-year career dating back to 2014. The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Carr out of Fresno State, where he spent nine seasons.

We continue to wish Carr well in his quest for health and hope he’s back to form in 2025 for New Orleans.

[Ian Rapoport]