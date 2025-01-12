Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

With the Pittsburgh Steelers falling in the Wild Card Round against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night, there’s a chance that quarterback Russell Wilson has played his last game with the Steelers. But it sounds like he’d prefer to be back in Pittsburgh next season.

Russell Wilson signed just a one-year contract with the Steelers before the start of the 2024 season. Given that the season ended with five consecutive losses where Wilson struggled and looked disjointed, it’s largely expected that the team will choose not to bring him back this season.

Wilson knows and understands that reality, but that doesn’t mean that’s his ideal outcome.

During his postgame press conference following the loss, Wilson did not hold back his true thoughts on the Steelers as he made it clear that he hopes to return to Pittsburgh next season if the team will have him.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers organization, man. It’s been such a blessing to be here,” Wilson said in his postgame interview according to Bleacher Report. “The guys that we have, the organization, it’s truly first class. We love the city, obviously, and what it means, not just to me and Ciara and our family, but just also the National Football League.”

“It’s a special place, with special guys,” Wilson continued. “We’ve got a special coach in Coach Tomlin. We’ve got a special organization, special people, special players, special fanbase. It’s been truly a blessing in my life. It’s been one of the best years for me, personally, to be a Pittsburgh Steeler.

“Obviously, I hope I’m here, and everything else. I trust God, whatever that is.”

Clearly, Wilson is grateful for the opportunity to play in Pittsburgh this season and would love to return. But that decision is largely out of his hands at this point.