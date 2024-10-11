Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields will serve as the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers again this week, but it sounds like Russell Wilson is healthy.

On Friday afternoon, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced that Justin Fields will serve as the starting quarterback for the team when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend.

During his press conference, Mike Tomlin explained that decision a little bit.

“He’s proven his health, now it’s just a matter of knocking the rust off,” Tomlin said according to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. “He’s probably going to be active as the No. 2 quarterback. I like what I’ve seen out here. But again, health and rust are two different things.

“I thought he had a good week, displaying his health, ability to protect himself. And now it’s just the process of getting re-acclimated to the ball.”

Fields has served as the team’s starting quarterback through the first five games after Wilson suffered a calf injury.

Obviously, the decision does not mean that Fields will remain the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, but he will get at least one more chance to prove himself.

We’ll have to see how Fields performs during Sunday’s game.

[The Athletic]