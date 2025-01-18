Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson served as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. But after the way he played down the stretch, it’s pretty clear that the Steelers are done with him.

Although Russell Wilson delivered strong performances in the early part of the season, his play declined significantly late in the season. He frequently turned the ball over and struggled to lead the offense to points, resulting in a five-game losing streak that included a playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

After the brutal end to the season, it sounds like the Steelers were not happy with Wilson.

NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported this week that the Steelers were “frustrated” with Wilson’s performance toward the season’s end, raising doubts about his future in Pittsburgh.

“Wilson and Justin Fields are both free agents. Will either be back in Pittsburgh? There was frustration with Wilson down the stretch, so I’m not sure how far the Steelers will be willing to go to keep him,” Breer wrote for Sports Illustrated.

Breer also noted that the team’s playoff game against the Ravens was expected to “help set the course” regarding Wilson’s future with the team. Unfortunately for Wilson, the offense did not perform well at all, likely sealing his fate.

“I’d heard before the playoff game Saturday that the playoffs would likely help set the course. Based on how the offense played…” Breer wrote.

The Steelers have not made any formal announcement regarding Wilson’s future with the team. But it’s pretty clear that his time with the team is over.