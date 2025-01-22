Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

At 36 years of age, Russell Wilson appears to be clearly in the home stretch of his NFL career. But on Wednesday, he made it clear that he believes he has plenty left in the tank as an NFL quarterback.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Wilson addressed the Steelers’ early exit in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs and admitted that it was “tough” to “not get it done”. However, he also outlined how he still “loves competing” and wants to play in Pittsburgh for a “long time”.

“Obviously, this year was an exciting year in a lot of ways,” said Wilson. “It was tough at the end. Obviously, we didn’t get it done. But I’ve got so much more in me, man. I’m excited. Obviously, my goal is to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers a long time and, hopefully, finish my career there. I’ve always gone against the odds and people doubting. I think that’s just part of my nature. I don’t know if that’s little-man syndrome or what. But I love ball, man. I love competing every day. And I love getting after it. Anybody that knows me, knows that I’m going to do everything I can to be my best for the longest time possible.”

This past season, Wilson did indeed show that he does have some good play left in him. While it didn’t always lead to wins, Wilson did play well on an individual level when it mattered most in the postseason.

Against the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round, Wilson did throw for 270 yards and two touchdowns without turning the ball over. Unfortunately for the Steelers, this game was wasted and only led to 14 points on offense.

The playoffs showed that the Steelers offense under Wilson likely has a cap that will hold the Steelers back against the elite teams in the AFC.

Maybe some moves can be made that can elevate Wilson’s play and make him the elite quarterback he once was. On paper, the Steelers could certainly use another talented receiver to compliment George Pickens.

Regardless, Russell Wilson’s days in the NFL surely aren’t done yet. Whether it is with the Steelers or elsewhere, Wilson clearly wants to continue playing at a high level.

Only time will tell whether he gets the opportunity to do just that as a starter. But either way, it seems like Wilson has plenty of support from NFL fans who want to see him continue playing in the league.

