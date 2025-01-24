Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

After spending one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Russell Wilson is poised to hit free agency this offseason. While he’s expressed interest in staying with the Steelers, it seems another team might also be eyeing him.

On Friday morning, former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was officially announced as the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. And it sounds like there’s a possibility that Wilson could reunite with Carroll in Las Vegas.

According to NFL insider Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Carroll and Wilson have “mended fences,” and the veteran quarterback might serve as a “stopgap” solution for the Raiders while they work on developing a long-term plan at quarterback.

“With Pete Carroll taking over the Raiders, one name I’ve heard to watch at QB: Russell Wilson. They’ve mended fences, per source, and Wilson could be a stopgap while the Raiders develop a long-term answer,” Howe shared in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Wilson and Carroll, of course, spent 10 seasons together with the Seattle Seahawks before Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. During their tenure, the duo led the Seahawks to a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII following the 2013 season.

Needless to say, the possibility of a reunion led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Already not thrilled with the Carroll hire. If we bring in Russ too I might cry,” one Raiders fan wrote on X.

“Bring Russ back West!” someone else wrote.

“This would make a lot of sense,” another person added.

“Russell Wilson vs Sean Payton twice a year. Yes please,” someone else added.

“The Steelers QB potentially heading back west for a reunion?” someone else said.

“Imagine trying to get rid of Wilson for years and finally being rid of him only to come out of retirement and have your GM stick you with Wilson again,” another person wrote.

With free agency still some time away, there’s plenty of uncertainty about Wilson’s future. However, if he does decide to leave Pittsburgh, Las Vegas seems like a realistic landing spot.