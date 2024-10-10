Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a lot, both externally and internally.

Fans are calling into question the commitment of star wide receiver George Pickens after a lousy performance in a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys that dropped the team to 3-2. There’s also a quarterback battle now that Russell Wilson is healthy and practicing after being sidelined by a calf injury through the first five weeks of the season.

Wilson is back in pads as a full practice participant and he isn’t shying away from taking his job back from Justin Fields.

“I feel confident I’d be ready to play and play at a high level,” he said, via Trib Live. “I think we’re being really smart, too. This is my first week being really back. I feel confident about that. The ball is spinning. I feel good about that. No doubt in my mind that when I step in between the white lines, I’ll be ready to go.”

“I’ve gotten work with everybody. That is the good thing, throwing to different guys. All the run game stuff and checks, I feel good about it.”

Wilson said that his movement in practice has him confident the calf is no longer a concern.

“The biggest thing is being able to run well and do that well and move around,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been able to do that this week.”

The Steelers haven’t made an official announcement on the position, but Wilson seems to be brimming with the confidence of a starter. Pittsburgh’s next game is Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

