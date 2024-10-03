Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson has had a rough go of things this season.

The veteran quarterback and former Super Bowl champion is spending his first year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he’s hoping to revitalize his career after a disappointing stint in Denver. Unfortunately for Wilson, after being named the starter before the first game of the season, he went down with a calf injury that has kept him from seeing game action yet.

Backup quarterback Justin Fields has stepped up in his place, leading the Steelers to an impressive 3-1 record and showing full command of the offense. Despite this season’s setbacks, Wilson has been taking his rehab seriously as he works to make his return to the field.

On Thursday Wilson spoke with reporters about working his way back into playing shape.

“I feel like I’m right there. I got an extra day tomorrow. I still got Saturday and everything else, so that’s my mindset to get ready for Sunday,” Wilson said in a video shared to Twitter by The Pat McAfee Show’s Mark Kaboly. ‘I had a real good practice today, our team did, and felt really confident today.”

It seems like Wilson is set to make his return any day now. Triblive’s Chirs Adamski shared a video on Twitter where Wilson continued to assert that he was getting closer.

“We’re definitely ramping it up,” Wilson said. “It’s been good, I feel great, and just getting better every day.”

Russell Wilson on his practice participation level this week for the Steelers: pic.twitter.com/tVqlArbtKd — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 3, 2024

It’s an interesting situation. Who will the Steelers turn to when Wilson is fully healthy? Wilson is a proven veteran, but it may be hard to take the ball out of Fields’ hands given how he’s performed as of late.