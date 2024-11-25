Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are trying to chase down the Pittsburgh Steelers in the always tightly-contested AFC North.

The Ravens are only a single game in the loss column behind Pittsburgh heading into their Monday night clash against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it’s going to be harder for Baltimore have previously anticipated, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“Ravens’ All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith, who is questionable for tonight’s game due to a hamstring injury, is unlikely to play vs. the Chargers, per sources. Smith has not missed a game as a Raven because of injury,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday.

Fans reacted to the tough break on social media.

“No shot I have to watch Malik Harrison tonight,” one shocked fan said on Twitter.

“If ravens don’t win this game I don’t see them in the playoffs,” one fan added.

“Going to be a loss as he has been pretty consistent,” one fan added.

“Tough break for the Ravens. Roquan Smith’s presence will definitely be missed on the field,” added another person.

“Good lord our defense is boutta put up one of the worst performances of the szn!” one worried fan forecasted.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Ravens’ defense managed in Smith’s absence.