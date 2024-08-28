Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Last season did not exactly go according to plan for the New York Jets as the team had Super Bowl aspirations only to lose future Hall of Fame quarterback to a season-ending injury during the first drive of the season. But it sounds like head coach Robert Saleh is seeing the silver lining in what was a difficult season.

During a press conference this week, Saleh made it clear that he thinks the Jets have grown from the struggles of last season and are a better team now because of it.

“To grow in the world, to grow as an individual, you got to live in uncomfortable environments,” Saleh said according to the New York Jets team website. “And I would say last year was one of the more uncomfortable environments that you could create for an organization and because of it I think of players, coaches, everybody in this building are better for it and because of it. I think the team is better for it and better equipped. As coaches, I think we learned a lot from last year with regards to adjustments and the things that we need to do. I’ve said it before, not fully injury proof, but a little injury proof where we can adjust and move things on the fly a little bit better. But yeah, we’re definitely all better for what happened last year.”

That may be true, but the best way to make sure they don’t repeat the results of last season is for Rodgers to simply stay healthy. We’ll have to see whether or not that happens.

