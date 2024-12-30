Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are in need of a new head coach, and it sounds like they could turn to a familiar face.

After firing former head coach Robert Saleh in the middle of the season, the New York Jets are in need of a new full-time head coach.

And it sounds like former Jets coach Rex Ryan could be in the mix for the job.

During an appearance on ESPN New York radio on Monday morning, Ryan confirmed to Jake Asman that there is mutual interest between him and the Jets.

Ryan said that he expects to speak with the Jets about their head coaching opening after the regular season ends.

Obviously, this would be a reunion for Ryan and the Jets.

Ryan previously coached the Jets from 2009 to 2014 and helped lead the team to the AFC Championship Game after each of his first two seasons.

We’ll have to see whether or not the Jets decide to bring him back.

[Jake Asman]