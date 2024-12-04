Nov 7, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the Baltimore Ravens helmet during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are hard on the heels of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North Race.

The Ravens are enjoying a week of rest after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, as this weekend will serve as the team’s bye week. Unfortunately, when the team returns to play against the New York Giants, it’ll be without one of its key pieces.

The Ravens were so in need of help at the receiver position that they traded with the Carolina Panthers for wide receiver Diontae Johnson. However, it appears that something behind the scenes has the Ravens upset with the star receiver.

“Sources: The (Ravens) are suspending WR Diontae Johnson one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team. He will miss the game against the (Giants) after the bye,” reported NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Wednesday.

Sources: The #Ravens are suspending WR Diontae Johnson one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team. He will miss the game against the #Giants after the bye. pic.twitter.com/j6ZhO5Gu3V — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 4, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Sounds crazy to type this but Diontae Johnson is one of the few NFL players that would rather be on the Panthers than the Ravens,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I really don’t get this? They trade for the guy, he doesn’t play, been posting online and now suspended? What the heck? He’s an elite route runner, how is this possible?” one fan wondered.

“This guy only cares about himself and his stats!!! How many millions did he just cost himself in free agency next year???” another person asked.

“Did they trade for him just to avoid him getting traded to a competitor? one person wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if Baltimore gives Johnson another chance.