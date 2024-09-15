Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Coming into Week 2, the Baltimore Ravens were the biggest favorites of any team in the NFL. But when it came time to play the game on Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders proved why games aren’t played on paper.

In Week 1, the Ravens gave the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, all they could handle, coming up just short in a highly competitive 27-20 loss.

With that in mind, it makes sense that most predicted that the Ravens would easily be able to defeat the Raiders at home. But that didn’t end up being the case.

Despite heading into the fourth quarter with a double-digit lead early in the fourth quarter, the Raiders would storm all the way back, scoring 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come away with a 26-23 victory.

For the first time since 2015, the Ravens have an 0-2 record to start the season. And after the game, fans on social media naturally didn’t have many positive comments towards the Ravens, with many calling them out for “choking” away this game to the Raiders.

What an absolute choke job from the Ravens — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) September 15, 2024

What a choke by the Ravens. — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) September 15, 2024

Unbelievable choke by the Ravens — Julian Edlow (@julianedlow) September 15, 2024

Another #Ravens choke job. He’s not the only issue, but I’m sick of John Harbaugh. — Bluely Noted (@Bluely_Noted) September 15, 2024

Perhaps the most concerning part of this loss for the Ravens is that this game looked like one of the few guaranteed wins on their schedule. In the next few weeks, the Ravens will now face off against two teams who made the postseason last year, the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 and the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

With that in mind, if something significant doesn’t change in Baltimore over the next few weeks, we could very well see the Ravens start the season at 0-4, which is a record only one team has ever had to start a season and end up making the playoffs that season.

