Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens are trying to figure out how to get over the hump in the playoffs and get back to the Super Bowl. Baltimore seemingly has all the right pieces in place, with multiple MVP winner Lamar Jackson at quarterback and Zay Flowers, the first Raven wide receiver to ever be named to the Pro Bowl, and star running back Derrick Henry headlining the offense.

However, Jackson and the Ravens came up short again, this time falling to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

As great as Jackson has been throughout his career, many are starting to question if the quarterback will ever be able to slay his postseason demons and win the big game when it counts the most.

Still, the Ravens are standing firm behind their pass thrower, and looking to make the necessary changes around him in order to put the entire team in the best possible position to succeed.

One of those changes means parting ways with a longtime coach who worked closely with Jackson and the offense, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“The (Ravens) and assistant head coach/pass game coordinator Chris Hewitt agreed to mutually part ways, per league source. Hewitt had been on staff since 2012. But both sides felt timing was right for a fresh start. Hewitt interviewed for DC jobs last year and will have interest,” reported Tom Pelissero.

— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2025

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Secondary struggled for 10 weeks and throughout the season with players struggling with depth, communication, and responsibilities esp in zone. It was time for a change good,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I said he should be the giants hc if they fired daboll cause he probably had the ravens system down perfectly but that won’t happen anymore,” another fan added.

“Awesome young man who will be successful wherever he is,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see where Hewitt lands.