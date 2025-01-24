Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

To the ire of many, Tom Brady has been heavily involved in the Las Vegas Raiders hiring process this offseason despite his “neutral” job as a FOX broadcaster. Nevertheless, Brady is doing his best to steer Las Vegas in the right direction in his new role as a minority owner of the organization.

Brady’s first choice for head coach, Ben Johnson, has signed on to become the next head coach for the Chicago Bears. Never one to settle, Brady is now after a legendary, formerly NFL coach, and it looks like he’s close to getting his guy this time.

“Sources: The Raiders and Pete Carroll are aiming to work out an agreement to make him their new head coach. The two sides are in talks, but there is no deal yet. It shapes up as an intriguing day in Las Vegas,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“I genuinely think the raiders are the worst organization in football and it’s not close,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Pete would be the most accomplished coach the Raiders have hired in years. Anybody complaining about his age should not be taken seriously. Thank God for Tom Brady,” another fan added.

“Honestly not a raiders fan but would be a solid hire…maybe a 3 year deal turn things around he’s got the chops,” one fan added.

“Wow! This would be awesome for the Raiders. They’re really bringing in a Motley Crew and you can tell how much Tom Brady seems to have his hand in things. Could be a bright future finally for the Raiders,” wrote someone else.

If Carroll is hired, it’ll be interesting to see if he still has enough juice in the tank.