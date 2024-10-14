Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders are a team in disarray.

The Raiders dropped to 2-4 after an embarrassing 32-13 loss at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Las Vegas fans are disappointed in how the season is unfolding, what’s even more concerning is that the people on the Raiders’ sideline appear to be handling things as poorly as possible.

During the loss to the Steelers, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was caught by cameras shoving linebackers coach Mike Caldwell on his way back to the sidelines.

After the game, Crosby addressed the incident with reporters.

“Mike Caldwell is a great dude,” Crosby said, via The Athletic.

“We have a great relationship and we do that all the time. It’s like, you know, people look at it: ‘Oh, they’re losing and then Maxx pushes him.’ That’s how we play football. We’re grown men. We’re alpha males. We don’t greet each other the same. . . . The camera, it made it look bad. It looked like I was throwing him out the club, but that was not what happened at all.”

Crosby even made a tweet about the situation in an attempt to de-escalate.

“Mike Caldwell Is My Guy. One Of The Best People In The Business,” he wrote. “That’s A Love Push, Stop Reaching.”

Mike Caldwell Is My Guy. One Of The Best People In The Business. Thats A Love Push, Stop Reaching. #RN4L — Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) October 13, 2024

Crosby is downplaying the situation, but if the Raiders can’t turn around their season it’ll get harder and harder to ignore the signs that things are falling apart quickly in Vegas.

[The Athletic]