As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, one of their defensive players find himself in legal trouble.

According to multiple reports, Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden was arrested and charged a first-offense misdemeanor charge of “DUI of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance” earlier this week.

Per KLAS 8 News Now, the 26-year-old was not required to appear in court after his arrest or to post bond. A probable cause hearing before his release wasn’t held, nor has an arraignment been scheduled.

A status check, however, was scheduled for April.

Following the news of Snowden’s arrest, the Raiders issued the following statement:

“The Raiders are aware of the incident involving Charles Snowden and have been in contact with the NFL and local authorities. The club will not comment further as this is a legal matter.”

A second-team All-ACC selection at Virginia, Snowden entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears in 2021. Following his rookie season in Chicago, he spent a portion of the 2022 season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad before being released ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Snowden proceeded to finish last season on the Raiders’ practice squad before being promoted to the team’s active roster this past September.

Appearing in 13 games (seven starts) this season, the third-year pro has tallied three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

[ESPN, KLAS 8 News Now]