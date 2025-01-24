Nov 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former quarterback and current NFL announcer Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to establish a lasting culture after some disappointing seasons since relocating from Oakland. To help aid in that process, the organization welcomed legendary quarterback Tom Brady into its ownership group this season.

This offseason, Brady has been heavily involved in the Raiders’ hiring process for their next head coach and general manager. Now, Brady has found his guy.

“The (Raiders) have officially struck a deal with Pete Carroll to become their new head coach, sources confirm to (NFL on FOX). Tom Brady has long admired Pete Carroll and the belief in Vegas is he will reset the culture — while also having the ability to compete with Reid/Harbaugh/Payton,” reported Jordan Schultz on Friday morning.

Fans reacted to the hire on social media.

“Now can he please take Brian Schottenheimer so we can sign Kevin Moore thank you,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“A real championship winning coach who’s not afraid of Mahomes, Andy Reid, Harbaugh and Sean Payton. Ben Johnson ran from the smoke,” one fan added.

“Once again, how can Brady have this much say in the Raiders organization and still be allowed to commentate games? That’s just so weird,” added another fan.

“I really didn’t think he’d want to start fresh again. Thought he would be happy as a consultant in SEA. Good for him!” a fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how Carroll does in his return to the league.