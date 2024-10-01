Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Things aren’t going very well in the desert.

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but there still appears to be unrest in Vegas’ locker room, and the Raiders appear ready to move on. Vincent Bonsignore of Vegas Nation has reported that Las Vegas is seriously mulling the idea of moving on from star wide receiver Devante Adams.

“A league source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that the (Raiders) are growing open to the idea of trading Davante Adams,” Bonsignore said on Twitter. “The source said the club has begun reaching out to teams to gauge interest in the veteran wide receiver.”

Fans online gave their knee-jerk reactions to the news.

“I’ve said it many times. I’d be surprised if he finished the year with us. I think it’s best for both sides to move on. Get picks now because his cap hit next year. This is his last year, regardless,” one fan said on Twitter.

“He can bounce. He’s getting older and the money we will save we can improve the oline and sign the defensive players we want to keep. This is Maxx team not Adams. I’m good with Bowers, Tucker and Meyers. We beat a good Browns defense without Adams,” another added.

“We need draft capital to get a QB next year there’s no question about it,” someone wrote.

It seems like the organization and fans are both ready to move on from Adams. If he has played his last snap in Las Vegas, it’ll be fascinating to see where he lands.