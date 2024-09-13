Aug 19, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers started their season off with a bang, securing a win over the Atlanta Falcons, 18-10, but the win left a lot to be desired. Despite several successful drives, the offense failed to reach the endzone a single time, instead relying on a big performance from kicker Chris Boswell, who knocked an impressive six field goals through the uprights. Now, it looks like Pittsburgh is ready to make a change to increase their production on that side of the ball.

According to a report from SteelersNow, the team is expected to start first-round pick Troy Fautanu at right tackle in its coming game against the Denver Broncos.

Fautanu worked with the first team on Wednesday and Thursday, highlighting the team’s commitment to getting the rookie starter-level preparation. Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke on the team’s plan for the rookie earlier in the week.

“We have a commitment to continuing it because we liked what we saw from him during team development. He’s deserving of that. His talents are deserving of that, and so, we’ll balance that the best we can.”

An injury derailed the early part of Fautanu’s rookie campaign, but there’s a belief he’s ready to make his first start and contribute to a team in win-now mode.

[SteelersNow]