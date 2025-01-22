Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

With Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Kyle Allen all set to be free agents this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a lot of uncertainty at the quarterback position going forward. But it sounds like the team might have its sights set on a rookie quarterback in the NFL Draft.

According to a report from Andrew Fillipponi of 97.1 The Fan, Pittsburgh Steelers scouts “love” Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe and see him as a potential franchise quarterback.

“Source: There are Steelers scouts who ‘love’ Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Believe he’s a 1st round talent. And potential franchise quarterback. Mike Tomlin will see him next week at the Senior Bowl. Stay tuned,” Fillipponi said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Of course, Wilson served as the team’s starting quarterback for the majority of the 2024 season but struggled late in the year leading to five straight losses to close the season.

Milroe started the last two seasons for Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff last season.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the team decides to move forward with selecting Milroe in the upcoming NFL Draft.