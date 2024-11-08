Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was limited in practice this week with the team listing “rest” as the reason on the injury report. But that’s not what head coach Nick Sirianni said during his press conference.

During his press conference on Friday morning, Nick Sirianni was asked about the decision to limit Jalen Hurts in practice, and the coach revealed that he had an ankle injury and they were being “precautions.”

“It was on the injury report dealing with the ankle,” Sirianni said according to Pro Football Talk. “Just making sure we’re precautious with everything.”

Reporters quickly informed Sirianni that Hurts was not listed on the injury report with an ankle injury, but instead was listed as limited for “rest,” and he quickly changed his tune.

Sirianni said that he thought he was being asked “something else,” and did not discuss the situation any further.

As Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk wrote, this is not the first time this season that the Eagles haven’t exactly been all that forthcoming with Hurts’ injury status.

“The Eagles didn’t list quarterback Jalen Hurts on the injury report last year despite a large brace on his knee for much of the season and it looks like they may have been less than fully transparent about the quarterback’s health again this year,” Alper wrote.

Teams are required by league rules to disclose player injuries on the injury report. But it does not seem like the Eagles have been following that procedure correctly and honestly.

We’ll have to see whether or not they face any punishment from the league as a result.

It’s worth noting that Hurts was a full participant in practice on Thursday and appears to be set to play in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. But it sure doesn’t seem like the team has been fully truthful about his injury.

