This week, Tom Brady expressed his frustration with rookie quarterbacks starting early in their career, but one former Super Bowl champion does not agree with Brady’s stance.

During a recent conversation with Stephen A. Smith at the Fanatics Fan Fest, Tom Brady expressed his frustration with the modern-day NFL as claimed that rookies playing early has “dumbed the game down” as a result.

“I think it’s just a tragedy that we’re forcing these rookies to play early,” Brady said according to Sporting News. “But the reality is the only reason why they are is that we’ve dumbed the game down, which has allowed them to play.”

Braidy claimed that this keeps coaches from being able to go deep in their schemes and playbooks.

“We used to spend hours and hours in the offseason, in training camp, trying to be a little bit better the next year. But I think what happens is it discourages the coaches from going to deep levels because they realize the players don’t have the opportunity to go to a deep level, so they’re just going to teach them where they’re at.”

But former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms completely disagrees. Simms does not think that the surge in rookies starting in the league is because the game is getting “dumbed down,” but because the rookies are better prepared to play.

“I heard the Tom Brady comments. I disagree that you’re just throwing them into this,” Simms said.

“These guys have the talent and the experience. It’s the number of throws that they are getting in college that I think’s making the transition easier. The quarterback position just keeps elevating.”

Clearly, they see things differently.

