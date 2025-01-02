Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots entered the season with a lot of excitement and buzz behind first-year head coach Jerod Mayo and rookie quarterback Drake Maye. Predictably, both Mayo and Maye have had their share of growing pains in what has been a long season in New England.

The Patriots are 3-13 heading into the final game of the regular season, and with their playoff hopes far in the rearview, New England is electing to move on from one former Pro Bowl player, according to a prominent NFL insider.

“Patriots are waiving veteran pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue today, per source,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“The Patriots really brought in Ngakoue thinking he’d fix their pass rush and ended up cutting him before the season even finished – my fantasy team feels this pain,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Can you let us know when the decide to waive Mayo? I wanna visit whatever McDonald’s he ends up a,” one fan added.

“Patriots just need to lock up that 1st overall so they have leverage to improve their entire team either via trade or the draft! need to keep their eyes on the prize,” added someone else.

“About time let’s get some young players in here,” one fan added.

“More washed than your favorite sweatpants,” wrote someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see where Ngakoue ends up next.