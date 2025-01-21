Nov 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits idle before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Newly hired Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has begun to fill out his staff. As such, the New England coach is looking elsewhere and is likely to grab a coach from a team that just lost in the NFL playoffs.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reported that Los Angeles Rams assistant coach John Streicher “is expected” to leave the Rams to pursue an assistant job with Vrabel and the Patriots.

The news comes several days after Vrabel officially took the job as Patriots head coach.

“And just as Bill Belichick had football research director Ernie Adams to assist him with game management, Vrabel had John Streicher in that role with the Titans. Now, Streicher is expected to follow Vrabel to New England. Streicher, who like Vrabel is an Ohio State alum, spent the 2024 season with the Rams,” Reiss wrote in an ESPN.com column.

Coaches have been flying off the board, head coaches or assistants, as the NFL season nears its end. The Chicago Bears announced they hired Ben Johnson, the biggest name on the board, on an eventful Monday. The Indianapolis Colts also hired Lou Amarunso, formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals, to be their new defensive coordinator.

Los Angeles took down the Minnesota Vikings, but then the Philadelphia Eagles defeated them on a snowy afternoon on Sunday. That ended the Rams season, and because of that, they now have to deal with offseason attrition.

Mike Vrabel is intertwined with the Patriots and the Rams forever. Vrabel was part of the 2001 New England team that stunned the world and won Super Bowl 36 over ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’ era Rams.

Now, there’s another reason he might have drawn their ire.