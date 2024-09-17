Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots season has had its share of ups and downs.

The season started great for the Patriots, as they went to Cincinnati and beat the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10 in what was the biggest upset of the league’s opening week. Things took a left turn when they dropped their next game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Unfortunately, things just got even worse for the Patriots.

According to league insider Ian Rapoport, Patriots star linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley has an injury worse than the public realizes, and there’s a very real chance he’ll miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral. Fans took to social media after the crushing news.

“This defense is getting dealt some serious blows. Rest up and recover fully Bentley. Can’t wait to watch you play next season,” a fan said.

“Brutal news. Prayers up for the former Dematha standout,” another wrote.

“Season ending neck injury his rookie year. And now this. I fear it’s time to retire,” someone added. “Devastating loss for the Patriots defense. The Defense is the strength of the team and it just lost its captain for the season,” another person noted.